TABLE-Indian money market inflows in OCTOBER
#Asia
October 3, 2017 / 3:16 AM / 14 days ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in OCTOBER

Reuters Staff

16 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1296.9585 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-

===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         OCTOBER                  1296958.50
===========================================================
Up to Saturday, Oct 07
SDL 08.75%, 2022         Interest   Oct 03            175.00
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   Oct 03            663.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022         Interest   Oct 03           1683.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Oct 03            444.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Oct 05            210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.85%, 2021         Interest   Oct 05            712.43
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Oct 05            444.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.89%, 2021         Interest   Oct 05           1111.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Oct 05           1167.94
(2 States)
SDL 08.20%, 2017         Redemption Oct 05           6144.29
(KERALA)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Oct 05         130618.20
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Oct 05          87256.90
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Oct 06            208.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Oct 06            626.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Oct 06             41.85
(GOA)
SDL 07.65%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            191.25
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.20%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            123.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.21%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            205.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.22%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            904.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.23%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            617.25
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            103.53
(2 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            723.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.47%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            635.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.49%, 2019         Interest   Oct 07            424.50
(BIHAR)
Total                                              235436.11

Up to Friday, Oct 13
SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Oct 09            349.65
(2 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2021         Interest   Oct 09           1755.60
(3 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2021         Interest   Oct 09            209.75
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   Oct 09            340.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.55%, 2018         Interest   Oct 09             90.54
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.89%, 2018         Interest   Oct 09            444.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.20%, 2018         Interest   Oct 09            575.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.22%, 2023         Interest   Oct 09            216.28
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.25%, 2023         Interest   Oct 09           1374.55
(5 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2023         Interest   Oct 09            743.20
(2 States)
SDL 09.30%, 2023         Interest   Oct 09            372.00
(CHHATTISGARH)
SDL 09.33%, 2023         Interest   Oct 09            583.13
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Oct 09            704.25
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.31%, 2017         Redemption Oct 09           7523.22
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.32%, 2017         Redemption Oct 09          20311.20
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Redemption Oct 09          20840.00
(WEST BENGAL)
6.30% 2023               Interest   Oct 09           4095.00
SDL 08.49%, 2023         Interest   Oct 10            281.44
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.50%, 2023         Interest   Oct 10            127.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2023         Interest   Oct 10            638.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.63%, 2024         Interest   Oct 10           1564.88
(4 States)
SDL 09.64%, 2024         Interest   Oct 10            482.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.65%, 2024         Interest   Oct 10             65.14
(NAGALAND)
SDL 09.66%, 2024         Interest   Oct 10            483.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
7.06% 2046               Interest   Oct 10          16591.00
SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   Oct 11            618.98
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2022         Interest   Oct 11            690.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.83% 2018               Interest   Oct 11          28579.50
7.80% 2021               Interest   Oct 11          25740.00
SDL 07.63%, 2027         Interest   Oct 12           1182.65
(3 States)
SDL 07.64%, 2027         Interest   Oct 12            764.00
(KERALA)
SDL 07.67%, 2027         Interest   Oct 12            767.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.70%, 2037         Interest   Oct 12           1540.00
(TELANGANA)
7.73% 2034               Interest   Oct 12          33239.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Oct 12         103414.26
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Oct 12          60000.00
SDL 06.99%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13            349.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.09%, 2026         Interest   Oct 13            124.08
(2 States)
SDL 07.14%, 2026         Interest   Oct 13           1249.50
(3 States)
SDL 07.15%, 2026         Interest   Oct 13           1876.88
(3 States)
SDL 07.16%, 2026         Interest   Oct 13           1396.20
(2 States)
SDL 07.17%, 2026         Interest   Oct 13            250.95
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 07.18%, 2026         Interest   Oct 13            179.50
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.22%, 2031         Interest   Oct 13            288.80
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.27%, 2035         Interest   Oct 13            181.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13            209.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13            342.40
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.57%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13           1071.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13           1072.50
(2 States)
Total                                              345889.51

Up to Saturday, Oct 21
SDL 07.95%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            546.56
(3 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16           1138.28
(3 States)
SDL 07.97%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            747.19
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.98%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16           2474.52
(4 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            599.25
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.01%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            600.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            603.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            987.35
(2 States)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            899.81
(3 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Oct 16            808.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2019         Interest   Oct 16            441.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.84%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16           1635.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16            309.75
(CHHATTISGARH)
SDL 08.86%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16            443.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.87%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16           1175.28
(3 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16            888.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.89%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16            488.95
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2024         Interest   Oct 16            133.65
(2 States)
SDL 08.98%, 2021         Interest   Oct 16            134.70
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   Oct 17            375.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.54%, 2019         Interest   Oct 17            195.08
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.55%, 2019         Interest   Oct 17            755.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.58%, 2019         Interest   Oct 17             98.54
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.84%, 2022         Interest   Oct 17           1105.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   Oct 17            685.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022         Interest   Oct 17            443.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Oct 18             33.00
(MANIPUR)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Oct 18         275507.76
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Oct 18          60020.00
SDL 07.62%, 2027         Interest   Oct 21             95.25
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 07.98%, 2026         Interest   Oct 21            865.83
(5 States)
SDL 08.00%, 2026         Interest   Oct 21           1128.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.01%, 2026         Interest   Oct 21            750.94
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.02%, 2026         Interest   Oct 21            962.40
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.44%, 2021         Interest   Oct 21            748.21
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.03%, 2021         Interest   Oct 21            225.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.04%, 2021         Interest   Oct 21            219.41
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2021         Interest   Oct 21            678.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.06%, 2021         Interest   Oct 21            453.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.09%, 2021         Interest   Oct 21           1249.88
(2 States)
7.59% 2029               Interest   Oct 21          33396.00
Total                                              395047.34

Up to Friday, Oct 27
SDL 07.97%, 2018         Interest   Oct 23             79.70
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.07%, 2018         Interest   Oct 23           1250.85
(3 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2018         Interest   Oct 23            405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   Oct 23            269.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2018         Interest   Oct 23             68.64
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.60%, 2018         Interest   Oct 23            796.79
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.25%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            448.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            232.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.30%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23             67.43
(2 States)
SDL 09.32%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            582.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.33%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            933.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.37%, 2024         Interest   Oct 23            937.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.38%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            709.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.38%, 2024         Interest   Oct 23            797.30
(3 States)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            939.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.39%, 2024         Interest   Oct 23             45.07
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 09.40%, 2023         Interest   Oct 23            470.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.40%, 2024         Interest   Oct 23           1551.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.41%, 2024         Interest   Oct 23              9.41
(MIZORAM)
8.24% 2018               Interest   Oct 23          30900.00
10.70% 2020              Interest   Oct 23           3210.00
SDL 08.24%, 2023         Interest   Oct 25            515.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2023         Interest   Oct 25           1237.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2023         Interest   Oct 25             82.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.79%, 2022         Interest   Oct 25            439.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Oct 25           1320.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2022         Interest   Oct 25            477.94
(3 States)
SDL 09.14%, 2022         Interest   Oct 25            982.55
(3 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   Oct 25             29.77
(MIZORAM)
SDL 06.99%, 2020         Interest   Oct 26            279.60
(2 States)
SDL 07.03%, 2021         Interest   Oct 26            351.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.21%, 2026         Interest   Oct 26            360.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.22%, 2026         Interest   Oct 26           2481.88
(6 States)
SDL 07.23%, 2026         Interest   Oct 26           2196.11
(5 States)
SDL 07.24%, 2026         Interest   Oct 26            579.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.25%, 2026         Interest   Oct 26            543.75
(2 States)
SDL 07.27%, 2031         Interest   Oct 26             45.44
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.59%, 2027         Interest   Oct 26            417.45
(3 States)
SDL 07.60%, 2027         Interest   Oct 26            760.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.61%, 2027         Interest   Oct 26            761.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
7.72% 2055               Interest   Oct 26          14668.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Oct 26         130540.60
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Oct 26          60000.00
SDL 07.96%, 2026         Interest   Oct 27           1203.95
(6 States)
SDL 07.98%, 2026         Interest   Oct 27            714.21
(2 States)
SDL 08.45%, 2021         Interest   Oct 27             63.38
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.47%, 2021         Interest   Oct 27            762.30
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2020         Interest   Oct 27             42.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.50%, 2020         Interest   Oct 27            233.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.51%, 2020         Interest   Oct 27           1191.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2020         Interest   Oct 27            213.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Oct 27           1344.24
(2 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2020         Interest   Oct 27            641.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
7.68% 2023               Interest   Oct 27          33842.69
Total                                              304025.75

Up to Tuesday, Oct 31
SDL 07.04%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            176.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.11%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            568.80
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.30%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            196.68
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.68%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.98%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30            299.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30           2596.75
(5 States)
SDL 08.00%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30            600.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.05%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30           1030.40
(3 States)
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30            604.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30            121.05
(2 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30             80.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30            809.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2025         Interest   Oct 30            405.00
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.49%, 2020         Interest   Oct 30            212.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.51%, 2020         Interest   Oct 30            212.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.52%, 2020         Interest   Oct 30             42.60
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Oct 30            426.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.55%, 2020         Interest   Oct 30            855.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             86.70
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.71%, 2024         Interest   Oct 30            217.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.72%, 2024         Interest   Oct 30           1504.20
(4 States)
SDL 08.73%, 2024         Interest   Oct 30           1746.00
(3 States)
10.45% 2018              Interest   Oct 30           1941.61
Total                                               16559.79


NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]

