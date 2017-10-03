TABLE-Indian money market inflows in OCTOBER

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1296.9585 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in OCTOBER 1296958.50 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Oct 07 SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Redemption Oct 05 6144.29 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 05 130618.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 05 87256.90 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 41.85 (GOA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) Total 235436.11 Up to Friday, Oct 13 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 09 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 09 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 1374.55 (5 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 372.00 (CHHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 704.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Redemption Oct 09 7523.22 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Redemption Oct 09 20311.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Redemption Oct 09 20840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.06% 2046 Interest Oct 10 16591.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 25740.00 SDL 07.63%, 2027 Interest Oct 12 1182.65 (3 States) SDL 07.64%, 2027 Interest Oct 12 764.00 (KERALA) SDL 07.67%, 2027 Interest Oct 12 767.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.70%, 2037 Interest Oct 12 1540.00 (TELANGANA) 7.73% 2034 Interest Oct 12 33239.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 103414.26 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 60000.00 SDL 06.99%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 349.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.09%, 2026 Interest Oct 13 124.08 (2 States) SDL 07.14%, 2026 Interest Oct 13 1249.50 (3 States) SDL 07.15%, 2026 Interest Oct 13 1876.88 (3 States) SDL 07.16%, 2026 Interest Oct 13 1396.20 (2 States) SDL 07.17%, 2026 Interest Oct 13 250.95 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.18%, 2026 Interest Oct 13 179.50 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.22%, 2031 Interest Oct 13 288.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.27%, 2035 Interest Oct 13 181.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) Total 345889.51 Up to Saturday, Oct 21 SDL 07.95%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 546.56 (3 States) SDL 07.96%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 1138.28 (3 States) SDL 07.97%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 747.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.98%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 2474.52 (4 States) SDL 07.99%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 599.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.01%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 600.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 603.75 (2 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 987.35 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 899.81 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 16 808.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Oct 16 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 309.75 (CHHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 133.65 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 16 134.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 275507.76 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 60020.00 SDL 07.62%, 2027 Interest Oct 21 95.25 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Oct 21 865.83 (5 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Oct 21 1128.00 (2 States) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Oct 21 750.94 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest Oct 21 962.40 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 1249.88 (2 States) 7.59% 2029 Interest Oct 21 33396.00 Total 395047.34 Up to Friday, Oct 27 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 1551.00 (3 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 23 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 23 3210.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 06.99%, 2020 Interest Oct 26 279.60 (2 States) SDL 07.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 26 351.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.21%, 2026 Interest Oct 26 360.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.22%, 2026 Interest Oct 26 2481.88 (6 States) SDL 07.23%, 2026 Interest Oct 26 2196.11 (5 States) SDL 07.24%, 2026 Interest Oct 26 579.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.25%, 2026 Interest Oct 26 543.75 (2 States) SDL 07.27%, 2031 Interest Oct 26 45.44 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.59%, 2027 Interest Oct 26 417.45 (3 States) SDL 07.60%, 2027 Interest Oct 26 760.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.61%, 2027 Interest Oct 26 761.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.72% 2055 Interest Oct 26 14668.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 26 130540.60 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 26 60000.00 SDL 07.96%, 2026 Interest Oct 27 1203.95 (6 States) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Oct 27 714.21 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.68% 2023 Interest Oct 27 33842.69 Total 304025.75 Up to Tuesday, Oct 31 SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.98%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 299.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 2596.75 (5 States) SDL 08.00%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 600.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 1030.40 (3 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 604.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 121.05 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 809.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Oct 30 405.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 30 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 30 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 30 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 30 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 30 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Oct 30 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Oct 30 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Oct 30 1746.00 (3 States) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 Total 16559.79 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]