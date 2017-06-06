India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.20 pct

Jun 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/07/17) 26.00/27.50 04.61/04.87 05.72/05.98 2M(08/08/17) 50.00/52.00 04.65/04.84 05.82/06.01 3M(08/09/17) 76.00/78.00 04.69/04.81 05.94/06.06 6M(08/12/17) 150.50/152.50 04.66/04.73 06.14/06.20 1Y(08/06/18) 299.25/301.25 04.65/04.68 06.48/06.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3516 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)