India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

Jun 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.86 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/07/17) 25.00/26.50 04.57/04.84 05.68/05.96 2M(09/08/17) 49.75/51.50 04.62/04.78 05.80/05.96 3M(11/09/17) 77.25/79.00 04.65/04.76 05.91/06.01 6M(11/12/17) 151.75/153.75 04.65/04.71 06.11/06.17 1Y(11/06/18) 300.25/302.25 04.63/04.66 06.46/06.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4538 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)