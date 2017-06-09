India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct

Jun 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Friday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.63 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/07/17) 24.50/26.00 04.64/04.92 05.79/06.07 2M(14/08/17) 51.50/53.00 04.72/04.86 05.92/06.05 3M(13/09/17) 76.25/78.25 04.71/04.83 05.98/06.10 6M(13/12/17) 148.25/150.25 04.60/04.66 06.07/06.13 1Y(13/06/18) 293.25/295.25 04.56/04.59 06.40/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2584 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)