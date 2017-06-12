India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.11 pct

Jun 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/07/17) 24.50/26.00 04.63/04.92 05.79/06.08 2M(14/08/17) 50.25/52.00 04.67/04.84 05.88/06.04 3M(14/09/17) 76.00/77.75 04.69/04.79 05.96/06.07 6M(14/12/17) 147.50/149.50 04.57/04.63 06.05/06.11 1Y(14/06/18) 291.50/293.50 04.53/04.56 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3407 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)