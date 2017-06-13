FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.08 pct
June 13, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 months ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.08 pct

2 Min Read

  Jun 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.08 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(17/07/17)   26.00/27.25    04.60/04.82   05.78/06.00
  2M(16/08/17)   51.00/52.50    04.66/04.80   05.88/06.01
  3M(15/09/17)   75.50/77.50    04.65/04.77   05.93/06.05
  6M(15/12/17)  146.75/148.75   04.54/04.60   06.02/06.08
  1Y(15/06/18)  289.50/291.50   04.49/04.52   06.33/06.36
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4453 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

