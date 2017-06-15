India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.15 pct

Jun 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.15 percent on Thursday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.86 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/07/17) 24.50/26.00 04.64/04.92 05.87/06.15 2M(21/08/17) 52.00/53.75 04.69/04.84 05.95/06.11 3M(19/09/17) 76.00/77.75 04.69/04.80 05.99/06.10 6M(19/12/17) 148.50/150.50 04.61/04.67 06.09/06.15 1Y(19/06/18) 291.75/293.75 04.54/04.57 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2801 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)