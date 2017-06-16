India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.20 pct

Jun 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Friday compared with 6.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.88 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/07/17) 25.00/26.50 04.71/04.99 05.94/06.23 2M(21/08/17) 52.00/54.00 04.74/04.92 06.01/06.19 3M(20/09/17) 77.00/79.00 04.73/04.85 06.04/06.16 6M(20/12/17) 150.75/152.75 04.66/04.72 06.14/06.20 1Y(20/06/18) 296.50/298.50 04.59/04.62 06.43/06.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5883 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)