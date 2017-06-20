India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

Jun 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.17 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/07/17) 26.25/27.75 04.64/04.91 05.88/06.15 2M(22/08/17) 50.75/52.25 04.71/04.85 05.99/06.13 3M(22/09/17) 76.25/78.25 04.69/04.82 06.01/06.14 6M(22/12/17) 148.75/150.75 04.60/04.66 06.10/06.16 1Y(22/06/18) 292.25/294.25 04.53/04.56 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4672 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)