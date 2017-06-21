FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct
June 21, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct

2 Min Read

  Jun 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(24/07/17)   25.25/26.75    04.60/04.88   05.84/06.11
  2M(23/08/17)   50.50/52.00    04.68/04.82   05.96/06.09
  3M(25/09/17)   77.75/79.75    04.67/04.79   06.00/06.12
  6M(26/12/17)  150.50/152.50   04.57/04.63   06.07/06.13
  1Y(25/06/18)  292.50/294.50   04.50/04.53   06.34/06.37
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6025 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

0 : 0
