India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.13 pct

Jun 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Thursday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.15 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/07/17) 24.50/26.00 04.62/04.90 05.86/06.14 2M(28/08/17) 51.25/53.00 04.68/04.84 05.96/06.12 3M(27/09/17) 75.75/77.75 04.66/04.78 05.99/06.11 6M(27/12/17) 147.75/149.75 04.57/04.63 06.07/06.13 1Y(27/06/18) 289.50/291.50 04.49/04.52 06.33/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4950 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)