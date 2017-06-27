India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.19 pct

Jun 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/07/17) 26.50/28.00 04.69/04.95 05.94/06.20 2M(29/08/17) 50.50/52.25 04.69/04.85 05.97/06.13 3M(29/09/17) 76.75/78.50 04.72/04.83 06.05/06.16 6M(29/12/17) 149.50/151.50 04.63/04.69 06.13/06.19 1Y(29/06/18) 293.25/295.25 04.55/04.58 06.39/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4572 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)