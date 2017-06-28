FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct
June 28, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a month ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

2 Min Read

  Jun 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(31/07/17)   25.25/26.75    04.61/04.88   05.86/06.13
  2M(31/08/17)   51.25/52.75    04.68/04.81   05.96/06.09
  3M(29/09/17)   75.25/76.75    04.68/04.77   06.01/06.10
  6M(29/12/17)  148.25/150.25   04.61/04.67   06.11/06.17
  1Y(29/06/18)  291.50/293.50   04.53/04.56   06.37/06.40
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5288 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

