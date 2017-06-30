India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

Jun 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Friday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.54 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/17) 26.50/28.00 04.53/04.78 05.77/06.03 2M(05/09/17) 50.75/52.75 04.62/04.80 05.90/06.08 3M(05/10/17) 75.75/77.75 04.64/04.76 05.97/06.10 6M(05/01/18) 150.00/152.00 04.60/04.66 06.10/06.16 1Y(05/07/18) 292.75/294.75 04.52/04.55 06.36/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7379 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)