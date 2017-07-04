India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.21 pct

Jul 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/17) 26.00/27.50 04.58/04.84 05.82/06.08 2M(06/09/17) 51.25/53.00 04.65/04.81 05.94/06.10 3M(06/10/17) 76.00/77.75 04.65/04.76 05.99/06.10 6M(08/01/18) 153.00/155.00 04.63/04.69 06.14/06.21 1Y(06/07/18) 296.25/298.25 04.57/04.60 06.43/06.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8168 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)