India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.22 pct

Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/17) 25.50/27.00 04.52/04.79 05.77/06.04 2M(20/09/17) 50.50/52.00 04.62/04.76 05.91/06.04 3M(23/10/17) 77.75/79.75 04.64/04.76 05.98/06.10 6M(22/01/18) 152.25/154.25 04.64/04.71 06.16/06.22 1Y(20/07/18) 296.00/298.00 04.60/04.63 06.44/06.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3301 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)