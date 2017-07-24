India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

Jul 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Monday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/17) 26.00/27.50 04.46/04.72 05.72/05.97 2M(26/09/17) 49.75/51.50 04.54/04.70 05.83/05.99 3M(26/10/17) 74.50/76.25 04.59/04.69 05.93/06.04 6M(29/01/18) 151.50/153.50 04.59/04.65 06.10/06.16 1Y(26/07/18) 293.00/295.00 04.55/04.58 06.39/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4494 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)