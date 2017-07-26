India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.11 pct

Jul 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/08/17) 24.25/25.50 04.43/04.66 05.69/05.92 2M(28/09/17) 49.25/51.00 04.50/04.66 05.79/05.95 3M(30/10/17) 74.75/76.75 04.51/04.63 05.85/05.97 6M(29/01/18) 148.00/150.00 04.53/04.59 06.04/06.11 1Y(30/07/18) 291.75/293.75 04.50/04.54 06.34/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4208 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)