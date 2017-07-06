India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.11 pct

Jul 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Thursday compared with 6.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.74 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/08/17) 24.50/26.00 04.45/04.73 05.70/05.97 2M(11/09/17) 51.00/52.50 04.56/04.70 05.84/05.98 3M(10/10/17) 74.50/76.50 04.56/04.69 05.90/06.02 6M(10/01/18) 147.75/149.75 04.52/04.59 06.04/06.11 1Y(10/07/18) 290.75/292.75 04.49/04.52 06.35/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7779 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)