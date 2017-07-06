FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.21 pct
July 6, 2017 / 11:42 AM / a month ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.21 pct

1 Min Read

Jul 6(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 6.21 percent on Thursday
      TENOR            BID/OFFER
      2 YEARS          5.99/6.05
      3 YEARS          6.11/6.21
      4 YEARS          6.26/6.40
      5 YEARS          6.47/6.57
      7 YEARS          6.41/6.71
     10 YEARS          6.32/6.62
   The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on        or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on          or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

