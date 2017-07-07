India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.14 pct

Jul 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.14 percent on Friday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 4.73 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/08/17) 24.50/26.00 04.46/04.73 05.70/05.98 2M(11/09/17) 50.00/51.50 04.55/04.68 05.83/05.97 3M(11/10/17) 74.50/76.50 04.57/04.69 05.90/06.03 6M(11/01/18) 148.75/150.75 04.56/04.62 06.08/06.14 1Y(11/07/18) 291.00/293.00 04.50/04.53 06.36/06.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7342 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)