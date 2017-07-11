India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.17 pct

Jul 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.93 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/08/17) 25.75/27.00 04.55/04.77 05.80/06.02 2M(13/09/17) 50.50/52.00 04.61/04.75 05.89/06.03 3M(13/10/17) 75.00/77.00 04.61/04.74 05.95/06.07 6M(16/01/18) 151.75/153.75 04.59/04.65 06.11/06.17 1Y(13/07/18) 292.50/294.50 04.53/04.57 06.39/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5025 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)