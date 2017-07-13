India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.24 pct

Jul 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Thursday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/08/17) 26.00/27.50 04.60/04.87 05.85/06.12 2M(18/09/17) 52.00/53.50 04.68/04.81 05.96/06.10 3M(17/10/17) 76.00/77.75 04.68/04.79 06.02/06.12 6M(17/01/18) 151.50/153.50 04.66/04.73 06.17/06.24 1Y(17/07/18) 296.25/298.25 04.60/04.63 06.44/06.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4384 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)