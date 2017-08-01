India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.19 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.19 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.19 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/09/17) 26.00/27.50 04.49/04.75 05.74/06.00 2M(03/10/17) 48.75/50.75 04.55/04.74 05.84/06.02 3M(03/11/17) 74.00/76.00 04.58/04.71 05.93/06.05 6M(05/02/18) 151.00/153.00 04.63/04.69 06.13/06.19 1Y(03/08/18) 294.75/296.75 04.60/04.63 06.43/06.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0683 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)