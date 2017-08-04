FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.05 pct
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
#Company News
August 4, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 8 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.05 pct

2 Min Read

  Aug 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.05 percent on
Friday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.80 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(08/09/17)   24.25/25.50    04.48/04.71   05.73/05.96
  2M(10/10/17)   49.50/51.50    04.50/04.68   05.79/05.97
  3M(08/11/17)   72.50/74.50    04.51/04.64   05.86/05.99
  6M(08/02/18)  144.00/146.00   04.48/04.55   05.99/06.05
  1Y(08/08/18)  278.25/280.25   04.37/04.40   06.19/06.22
    Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7091 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

