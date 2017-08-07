FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.00 pct
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.00 pct

2 Min Read

  Aug 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.00 percent on
Monday compared with 6.05 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.93 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(11/09/17)   25.75/27.00    04.47/04.69   05.72/05.94
  2M(10/10/17)   48.50/50.50    04.48/04.66   05.77/05.95
  3M(09/11/17)   72.00/74.00    04.48/04.61   05.83/05.95
  6M(09/02/18)  142.25/144.25   04.43/04.49   05.93/06.00
  1Y(09/08/18)  275.50/277.50   04.32/04.35   06.15/06.19
    Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7375 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

