5 days ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.02 pct
August 8, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 5 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.02 pct

2 Min Read

  Aug 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.02 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.00 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(11/09/17)   25.00/26.50    04.47/04.74   05.73/06.00
  2M(10/10/17)   48.00/49.75    04.51/04.67   05.79/05.96
  3M(10/11/17)   72.25/74.00    04.50/04.61   05.84/05.95
  6M(12/02/18)  144.75/146.75   04.46/04.52   05.96/06.02
  1Y(10/08/18)  277.25/279.25   04.35/04.38   06.18/06.21
    Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7382 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

