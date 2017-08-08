FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.04 pct
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
August 8, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.04 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 8(Reuters) - The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 6.04 percent on Tuesday
      TENOR            BID/OFFER
      2 YEARS          5.78/5.92
      3 YEARS          5.89/6.04
      4 YEARS          6.02/6.17
      5 YEARS          6.21/6.32
      7 YEARS          6.19/6.49
     10 YEARS          6.10/6.40
   The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on        or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on          or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
    FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
    (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

