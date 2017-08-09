India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.97 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.97 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.87 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/09/17) 24.25/25.50 04.48/04.71 05.73/05.96 2M(11/10/17) 47.75/49.25 04.48/04.62 05.77/05.91 3M(13/11/17) 73.00/75.00 04.45/04.57 05.79/05.91 6M(12/02/18) 142.25/144.25 04.40/04.46 05.91/05.97 1Y(13/08/18) 274.25/276.25 04.28/04.31 06.11/06.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7491 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)