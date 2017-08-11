FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.96 pct
August 11, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 2 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.96 pct

2 Min Read

  Aug 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.96 percent on
Friday compared with 6.01 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(18/09/17)   25.50/27.00    04.40/04.65   05.64/05.90
  2M(16/10/17)   47.75/49.50    04.45/04.62   05.74/05.90
  3M(16/11/17)   72.00/73.75    04.45/04.56   05.80/05.91
  6M(16/02/18)  142.00/144.00   04.39/04.45   05.90/05.96
  1Y(16/08/18)  276.75/278.75   04.31/04.34   06.14/06.17
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1693 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

0 : 0
