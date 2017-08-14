FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.91 pct
#Company News
August 14, 2017

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.91 pct

2 Min Read

  Aug 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.91 percent on
Monday compared with 5.96 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.64 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(18/09/17)   23.75/25.00    04.37/04.60   05.62/05.85
  2M(18/10/17)   47.00/48.75    04.39/04.56   05.68/05.85
  3M(20/11/17)   72.25/74.25    04.38/04.50   05.73/05.85
  6M(20/02/18)  141.75/143.75   04.34/04.41   05.85/05.91
  1Y(20/08/18)  275.00/277.00   04.27/04.30   06.09/06.12
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0253 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

