India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.73 pct

Sep 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.73 percent on Friday compared with 5.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.00 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/10/17) 23.00/24.50 04.31/04.59 05.57/05.85 2M(27/11/17) 46.25/48.25 04.19/04.37 05.49/05.67 3M(26/12/17) 67.00/69.00 04.14/04.26 05.50/05.62 6M(26/03/18) 132.75/134.75 04.12/04.18 05.67/05.73 1Y(26/09/18) 269.25/271.25 04.14/04.18 06.02/06.05 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9596 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)