India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.74 pct

Sep 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.74 percent on Monday compared with 5.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.01 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/10/17) 22.75/24.25 04.27/04.55 05.53/05.81 2M(27/11/17) 45.50/47.25 04.20/04.36 05.50/05.66 3M(27/12/17) 67.00/69.00 04.14/04.27 05.51/05.63 6M(27/03/18) 132.75/134.75 04.13/04.19 05.68/05.74 1Y(27/09/18) 268.75/270.75 04.15/04.18 06.02/06.05 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8357 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)