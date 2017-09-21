India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.75 pct

Sep 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.75 percent on Thursday compared with 5.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/10/17) 22.00/23.50 04.15/04.43 05.41/05.69 2M(27/11/17) 46.00/47.50 04.13/04.26 05.43/05.57 3M(26/12/17) 66.75/68.75 04.10/04.23 05.46/05.59 6M(26/03/18) 133.50/135.50 04.15/04.21 05.69/05.75 1Y(25/09/18) 269.75/271.75 04.18/04.21 06.05/06.08 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5256 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)