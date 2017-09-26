India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.77 pct

Sep 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.77 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/10/17) 25.00/26.50 04.36/04.63 05.62/05.88 2M(28/11/17) 46.50/48.00 04.26/04.40 05.56/05.69 3M(28/12/17) 68.00/70.00 04.17/04.30 05.54/05.66 6M(28/03/18) 134.75/136.75 04.16/04.22 05.71/05.77 1Y(28/09/18) 272.00/274.00 04.16/04.19 06.04/06.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3371 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)