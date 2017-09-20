India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.79 pct

Sep 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.79 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.95 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/10/17) 23.25/24.75 04.25/04.53 05.51/05.79 2M(22/11/17) 45.25/47.25 04.21/04.39 05.51/05.69 3M(22/12/17) 67.25/69.25 04.19/04.32 05.55/05.67 6M(22/03/18) 134.00/136.00 04.20/04.26 05.73/05.79 1Y(24/09/18) 273.75/275.75 04.23/04.26 06.08/06.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3637 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)