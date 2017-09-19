India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.81 pct

Sep 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.81 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/10/17) 23.75/25.25 04.22/04.49 05.48/05.75 2M(21/11/17) 45.00/46.75 04.20/04.36 05.49/05.66 3M(21/12/17) 67.25/69.00 04.20/04.31 05.56/05.67 6M(21/03/18) 134.25/136.25 04.22/04.28 05.75/05.81 1Y(24/09/18) 274.75/276.75 04.25/04.28 06.09/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1769 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)