India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.83 pct

Sep 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.83 percent on Friday compared with 5.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/10/17) 25.00/26.50 04.19/04.44 05.45/05.70 2M(20/11/17) 45.75/47.50 04.20/04.36 05.50/05.66 3M(19/12/17) 67.25/69.00 04.21/04.32 05.57/05.68 6M(19/03/18) 135.00/137.00 04.25/04.31 05.77/05.83 1Y(19/09/18) 273.50/275.50 04.27/04.30 06.10/06.13 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0774 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)