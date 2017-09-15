FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.83 pct
September 15, 2017 / 11:02 AM / in a month

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.83 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Sep 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.83 percent on
Friday compared with 5.85 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.68 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(23/10/17)   25.00/26.50    04.19/04.44   05.45/05.70
  2M(20/11/17)   45.75/47.50    04.20/04.36   05.50/05.66
  3M(19/12/17)   67.25/69.00    04.21/04.32   05.57/05.68
  6M(19/03/18)  135.00/137.00   04.25/04.31   05.77/05.83
  1Y(19/09/18)  273.50/275.50   04.27/04.30   06.10/06.13
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0774 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

