India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.85 pct

Sep 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.85 percent on Thursday compared with 5.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.63 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/10/17) 22.00/23.50 04.18/04.46 05.43/05.72 2M(20/11/17) 46.75/48.25 04.23/04.36 05.53/05.66 3M(18/12/17) 67.75/69.75 04.24/04.37 05.60/05.72 6M(19/03/18) 136.75/138.75 04.28/04.34 05.79/05.85 1Y(18/09/18) 275.75/277.75 04.30/04.34 06.12/06.15 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0692 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)