India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.85 pct

Sep 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.85 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.98 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/10/17) 25.25/27.00 04.38/04.69 05.64/05.95 2M(30/11/17) 48.00/49.75 04.30/04.46 05.60/05.76 3M(29/12/17) 70.00/71.75 04.27/04.38 05.64/05.75 6M(28/03/18) 137.00/139.00 04.23/04.29 05.79/05.85 1Y(28/09/18) 276.50/278.50 04.22/04.25 06.11/06.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.6947 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)