India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.85 pct
#Company News
October 3, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 14 days ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.85 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

  Oct 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.85 percent on
Tuesday compared with 5.87 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(06/11/17)   25.25/26.75    04.39/04.65   05.65/05.91
  2M(05/12/17)   46.25/48.00    04.22/04.38   05.52/05.68
  3M(05/01/18)   69.00/71.00    04.18/04.30   05.55/05.67
  6M(05/04/18)  138.00/140.00   04.22/04.28   05.79/05.85
  1Y(05/10/18)  271.75/273.75   04.15/04.18   06.04/06.08
    Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5529 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

0 : 0
