India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.85 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.85 percent on Tuesday compared with 5.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/11/17) 25.25/26.75 04.39/04.65 05.65/05.91 2M(05/12/17) 46.25/48.00 04.22/04.38 05.52/05.68 3M(05/01/18) 69.00/71.00 04.18/04.30 05.55/05.67 6M(05/04/18) 138.00/140.00 04.22/04.28 05.79/05.85 1Y(05/10/18) 271.75/273.75 04.15/04.18 06.04/06.08 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5529 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)