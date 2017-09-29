India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.87 pct

Sep 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.87 percent on Friday compared with 5.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.12 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/11/17) 25.75/27.25 04.36/04.61 05.61/05.87 2M(04/12/17) 46.25/48.00 04.23/04.39 05.53/05.69 3M(04/01/18) 68.75/70.75 04.17/04.29 05.54/05.66 6M(04/04/18) 138.50/140.50 04.25/04.31 05.81/05.87 1Y(04/10/18) 272.75/274.75 04.17/04.20 06.06/06.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3552 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)