India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.88 pct

Sep 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.88 percent on Monday compared with 5.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.90 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/10/17) 24.75/26.25 04.27/04.53 05.53/05.79 2M(20/11/17) 45.50/47.50 04.25/04.44 05.55/05.74 3M(20/12/17) 68.00/70.00 04.26/04.38 05.62/05.74 6M(20/03/18) 136.25/138.25 04.29/04.35 05.82/05.88 1Y(20/09/18) 275.50/277.50 04.30/04.33 06.14/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.0371 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)