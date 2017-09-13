India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.89 pct

Sep 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.89 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.69 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/10/17) 22.75/24.25 04.19/04.46 05.44/05.72 2M(15/11/17) 45.50/47.25 04.26/04.42 05.55/05.72 3M(15/12/17) 68.25/70.25 04.28/04.40 05.63/05.76 6M(15/03/18) 137.00/139.00 04.32/04.38 05.83/05.89 1Y(17/09/18) 278.50/280.50 04.33/04.36 06.14/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.9818 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)