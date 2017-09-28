India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.89 pct

Sep 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.89 percent on Thursday compared with 5.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/11/17) 24.25/25.75 04.34/04.61 05.60/05.87 2M(04/12/17) 47.25/49.25 04.23/04.41 05.53/05.71 3M(03/01/18) 69.25/71.25 04.18/04.30 05.55/05.67 6M(03/04/18) 140.00/142.00 04.27/04.33 05.83/05.89 1Y(03/10/18) 275.00/277.00 04.18/04.21 06.07/06.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.7604 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)