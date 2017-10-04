India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.93 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.93 percent on Wednesday compared with 5.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.02 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/11/17) 25.00/26.25 04.51/04.73 05.77/05.99 2M(06/12/17) 47.25/49.00 04.33/04.49 05.63/05.79 3M(08/01/18) 71.50/73.50 04.25/04.37 05.63/05.75 6M(06/04/18) 140.00/142.00 04.30/04.36 05.87/05.93 1Y(09/10/18) 276.00/278.00 04.19/04.22 06.09/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2899 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)