India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.96 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.96 percent on Friday compared with 6.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/09/17) 25.50/27.00 04.40/04.65 05.64/05.90 2M(16/10/17) 47.75/49.50 04.45/04.62 05.74/05.90 3M(16/11/17) 72.00/73.75 04.45/04.56 05.80/05.91 6M(16/02/18) 142.00/144.00 04.39/04.45 05.90/05.96 1Y(16/08/18) 276.75/278.75 04.31/04.34 06.14/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.1693 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)