India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.96 pct

Oct 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.96 percent on Thursday compared with 5.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.04 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/11/17) 24.50/25.75 04.43/04.65 05.69/05.91 2M(11/12/17) 48.00/49.75 04.34/04.49 05.64/05.79 3M(10/01/18) 70.25/72.25 04.28/04.40 05.66/05.78 6M(10/04/18) 140.75/142.75 04.33/04.39 05.90/05.96 1Y(10/10/18) 275.75/277.75 04.23/04.26 06.13/06.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.1758 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)