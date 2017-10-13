India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.97 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.97 percent on Friday compared with 5.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.87 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/11/17) 24.00/25.50 04.35/04.62 05.61/05.88 2M(18/12/17) 47.25/49.25 04.28/04.47 05.59/05.77 3M(17/01/18) 69.00/71.00 04.22/04.34 05.60/05.73 6M(17/04/18) 139.75/141.75 04.32/04.38 05.91/05.97 1Y(17/10/18) 271.25/273.25 04.18/04.21 06.09/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9301 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)