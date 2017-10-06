India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 5.98 pct

Oct 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 5.98 percent on Friday compared with 5.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/11/17) 24.75/26.25 04.47/04.74 05.72/06.00 2M(11/12/17) 48.25/50.25 04.35/04.54 05.65/05.83 3M(10/01/18) 70.75/72.75 04.30/04.42 05.69/05.81 6M(10/04/18) 141.25/143.25 04.34/04.40 05.92/05.98 1Y(10/10/18) 275.75/277.75 04.23/04.26 06.13/06.17 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.2276 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)